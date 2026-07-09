Niram inspired by chilling real incidents, Says Balaram Krishna

Filmmaker Balaram Krishna has revealed that his upcoming film Niram has striking parallels with real-life incidents, even though the story was originally conceived independently.

The director said that after completing the first schedule, a real news story surfaced that closely mirrored his plot, but he chose not to alter the narrative.

Describing Niram as a medical crime thriller, Krishna said the film is set in a college environment and delves into the unpredictable nature of human behaviour.

He emphasised that the film focuses on themes such as betrayal and moral ambiguity, while avoiding a preachy or message-driven approach.

“The story remains the core, and the narrative is designed to engage rather than instruct,” he noted.

Krishna also highlighted that the film balances commercial elements with strong storytelling, without compromising on character depth. Despite featuring multiple key roles and songs, he ensured that each character is well-developed and integral to the plot.

The film features an ensemble cast including Mugen Rao, Tanya Hope, Preethi Asrani, Nithin Sathya, Surekha Vani and Sreejith Ravi. The director expressed confidence that the performances will stand out and that Niram will emerge as one of the notable films of the year.