‘Withdraw FCRA Bill’: Stalin urges Centre

Chennai, Aug 8:

Retierating the DMK’s opposition to the provisions in the proposed FCRA Amendment Bill 2026, Party President and former Chief Minister M.K.Stalin on Saturday urged the Centre to consider Joint Action Forum (JAF) on Minorities,’ plea to withdraw the Bill and repeal Section 15 innit or refer it to the Joint Parliamentary Committee.

In a post on X, he appealed to the Union Government to consider the Forum’s plea in the interests of the minorities’ rights and take necessary steps in the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament.

A delegation of the Joint Action Forum on Minorities, led by DMK Rajya Sabha MP P.Wilson and including top religious leaders from various denominations in India, met Union Home Minister on August six and urged him to withdraw the FCRA Amendment Bill 2026, introduced in the Lok Sabha in March 2026, and to repeal Section 15 of FCRA or refer the Bill, along with a comprehensive review of the workings of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, to a Joint Parliamentary Committee.

The DMK, which has opposed the provisions of the proposed Bill from the very beginning due to their far-reaching implications, endorses this request, Mr Stalin wrote..

“I appeal to the Union Government to consider the Forum’s plea in the interests of the minorities’ rights and take necessary steps in the ongoing #MonsoonSession of the Parliament”, he added.