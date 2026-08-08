37 arrested in Chennai cyber crime crackdown

Chennai, Aug 8:

In a major crackdown on cyber fraud, the Chennai Cyber Crime Wing has arrested 37 persons in connection with multiple online scam cases and remanded them to judicial custody.

More than 120 individuals were brought in for inquiry, while others were released after issuing notices.

The action comes as part of an ongoing investigation into 15 cyber crime cases, including digital arrest scams and online trading frauds. Officials from the Central Crime Branch (CCB) Cyber Crime unit conducted intensive inquiries to track the flow of defrauded money through various bank accounts.

Based on complaints from victims, police traced the movement of funds and prepared a list of around 350 suspects across Tamil Nadu. From this, about 120 individuals were secured and brought to Chennai for questioning.

Investigators identified several “money mules” — individuals who had rented out their bank accounts for commission — enabling cyber fraud networks to move illicit funds. With assistance from district police units, suspects were picked up from different parts of the state and questioned in detail.

Initially, around 80 people were detained and interrogated. Subsequently, another 40 individuals were taken into custody, including women and youth. After sustained questioning, police determined the roles of those directly linked to fraud operations and those acting as agents.

Out of those examined, 37 individuals were produced before a court and remanded to prison, while others were issued notices under Section 41A CrPC, directing them to appear for further inquiry.

The large-scale operation created a stir at the Chennai Police Commissioner’s office, where relatives of those detained gathered seeking information about the arrests.

Police officials also noted that earlier, 14 persons from northern states linked to similar cyber fraud cases had been arrested across five states and remanded in custody, highlighting the inter-state nature of such crimes.