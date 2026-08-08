Special eKYC camps at all ration shops on Aug 8 & 9

Chennai, Aug 8:

The Tamil Nadu government will conduct special eKYC camps at all fair price shops across the State on Saturday (August 8) and Sunday (August 9) to facilitate family card holders who have not yet completed fingerprint-based verification.

According to official sources, the camps will be held from 9 am to 5 pm on both days. Beneficiaries who are yet to complete the mandatory eKYC process have been urged to utilise the opportunity and complete their fingerprint authentication at the nearest ration shop.

The fingerprint-based eKYC drive is being carried out as per instructions from the Union government to verify Aadhaar details of beneficiaries linked to electronic ration cards. The exercise covers holders of Priority Household (PHH) and Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) cards under the National Food Security Act, 2013.

Officials said the verification process is aimed at ensuring transparency and eliminating duplication or ineligible beneficiaries in the public distribution system. The move is also expected to streamline the delivery of subsidised food grains and other essential commodities to genuine beneficiaries.

The eKYC process for family members has been under way in Tamil Nadu since October 2023. So far, 95.86 per cent of priority ration card holders have completed the fingerprint-based verification, reflecting substantial progress in the State’s implementation of the initiative.

Authorities have reiterated that completing eKYC is essential for the continued receipt of benefits under the public distribution system. Adequate arrangements have been made at fair price shops to handle the expected turnout during the two-day special camps.

Beneficiaries have been advised to carry their Aadhaar details and ensure their fingerprints are registered successfully to avoid any disruption in availing ration supplies.