Cheque bounce case: Court issues summons to Sarathkumar 

Chennai, Aug 8:

A Saidapet court has ordered issuance of summons to actor and BJP functionary R. Sarathkumar, directing him to appear in person on September 10 in connection with a cheque bounce case.

According to the complaint, Sarathkumar had borrowed ₹2 crore from a Chennai-based individual, Sreekrishna, in April 2025 to settle his liabilities. A cheque issued by the actor towards repayment was reportedly returned unpaid by the bank due to insufficient funds.

Following this, the complainant filed a case under cheque dishonour provisions before the Saidapet court. After taking cognisance of the matter, the court directed that summons be issued to Sarathkumar, asking him to appear before it on September 10.

Further proceedings in the case are scheduled for the same day.