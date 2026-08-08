TN temples to ban mobile phones from Sept 1

Chennai, Aug 8:

In a significant move aimed at preserving the sanctity of temples and regulating visitor conduct, the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department has announced a complete ban on mobile phones in all major temples across Tamil Nadu from September 1.

The department has also introduced stricter protocols for visits by actors, political leaders, and other prominent personalities.

The directives have been issued following instructions from HR&CE Minister Ramesh, with a focus on preventing unauthorised photography and videography inside temple premises and ensuring that regular devotees are not inconvenienced.

Under the revised guidelines, temple authorities must inform the HR&CE Commissioner at least a day in advance about visits by VIPs and other important personalities. The intimation should include details such as the date, time, and the number of accompanying persons. In cases of last-minute visits, immediate communication with the department has been made mandatory.

The department has categorically stated that VIP visits should not disrupt the movement or darshan of ordinary devotees. Special privileges that affect the regular flow of devotees have been discouraged, and strict instructions have been issued to ensure that temple routines remain undisturbed.

Further, photography and videography within temple premises during VIP visits have been completely prohibited. Authorities have been directed to enforce this rule rigorously and take action against violations.

As part of the mobile phone ban, devotees will be required to deposit their phones at designated counters before entering temples. To facilitate this, temple administrations have been given a 20-day deadline to establish secure mobile phone deposit facilities. These centres will be monitored through CCTV cameras to ensure safety and transparency.

A nominal fee of ₹5 per mobile phone has been fixed, and receipts will be issued through the department’s Integrated Temple Management System (ITMS). Volunteers or designated staff will be deployed to manage the collection and return process efficiently.

The move is also in line with existing court directions that restrict photography of deities and sanctum sanctorums. Officials said the increasing trend of devotees taking selfies, recording videos, and making social media reels inside temples has necessitated stricter enforcement of rules.

Notices regarding the mobile phone ban will be prominently displayed at temple entrances and other strategic locations to ensure awareness among devotees.

The HR&CE Department has instructed all temple authorities to strictly adhere to the new guidelines and warned that any lapses in implementation would invite appropriate action.

The measures are expected to enhance the spiritual atmosphere within temples while ensuring a more orderly and respectful experience for devotees.