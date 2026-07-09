Building collapse near Pune: Survivor count rises to 9

Pune, July 9:

A tragic building collapse near Pune has triggered an extensive rescue operation, with authorities working tirelessly to save those still trapped under the debris.

The incident occurred at a waste-to-energy plant in Moshi, located in the Pimpri Chinchwad area, where a three-storey administrative building gave way following a massive garbage mound collapse.

According to officials, two more individuals were rescued overnight, bringing the total number of survivors to nine. The rescued victims have been shifted to nearby hospitals and are reported to be in stable condition. Earlier, seven people had been pulled out within hours of the accident, while several others remain trapped, raising concerns over their safety.

The collapse is believed to have been triggered by heavy rainfall, which loosened a large pile of legacy waste situated next to the building. The waste mound reportedly collapsed like a landslide, crashing onto the structure and causing it to crumble. Initial reports suggested that around 18 people were trapped, though later estimates by civic authorities indicated that as many as 23 individuals might have been inside at the time of the incident.

Emergency response teams from multiple agencies have been deployed at the site. Personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Indian Army, local police, and fire departments are jointly conducting rescue operations on a war footing. Specialized equipment is being used to clear the debris carefully in an effort to locate and extricate those still trapped beneath the rubble.

Officials confirmed that several employees of Antony Lara Renewable Energy, the company operating the plant in collaboration with the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, were among those present during the collapse. The incident has raised serious questions about safety measures and the structural risks posed by nearby waste accumulation.

Civic authorities have assured that all necessary measures are being taken to expedite rescue efforts and provide medical assistance to the injured. Meanwhile, an investigation is expected to determine the exact cause of the collapse and assess whether negligence or lapses in safety protocols contributed to the disaster.

As rescue operations continue, anxiety remains high among families awaiting news of their loved ones. Authorities remain hopeful of finding more survivors, even as the operation enters a critical phase.