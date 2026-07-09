Look-out notice for Singapore-based accused in TVK MLA bribery case 

Chennai, July 9:

A look-out notice has been issued against Singapore-based Lakshmana Perumal in connection with the alleged attempt to bribe a TVK MLA as part of a conspiracy to destabilise the Tamil Nadu government.

According to police sources, Lakshmana Perumal, who is currently in Singapore, is believed to have played a key role in the conspiracy. Investigators have alleged that he attempted to destroy crucial evidence linked to the case, including arranging for the deletion of hotel CCTV footage and erasing WhatsApp chats related to the alleged negotiations.

The look-out circular has been issued to alert authorities and prevent the accused from entering or leaving India without prior notice, as efforts are underway to secure his presence for questioning.

The case stems from a complaint filed by Uthangarai MLA N. Elaiyaraja with the Chennai Police Commissioner on June 29. In his complaint, the legislator alleged that he was offered Rs 35 crore to vote against the Speaker during a proposed Assembly resolution and was threatened after refusing the offer.

Following the complaint, the Triplicane police registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). During the investigation, police claimed that the prime accused, Thirunavukkarasu, had approached Elaiyaraja at the behest of former minister V. Senthil Balaji and his brother R.V. Ashok Kumar.

Meanwhile, the Madras High Court has granted anticipatory bail to Senthil Balaji and Ashok Kumar in the case. However, the investigation remains ongoing, with police continuing to track down other accused persons, including Lakshmana Perumal, as part of the probe.