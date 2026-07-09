India plays England in fourth T20I today 

Bristol, July 9:

Team India face a must-win situation as they take on England in the fourth T20 International at Bristol on Thursday, with the visitors trailing 1-2 in the five-match series.

The pressure has mounted following a crushing 125-run defeat at Trent Bridge, leaving India on the brink of a series loss.

Led by Shreyas Iyer, the Indian side now finds itself in a position where nothing short of a victory will keep their hopes alive.

The heavy defeat in the third T20I exposed significant weaknesses in both batting and bowling, prompting head coach Gautam Gambhir and the team management to reassess their combinations ahead of the crucial clash.

One of the biggest talking points heading into the match is the selection dilemma surrounding Sanju Samson.

The experienced wicketkeeper-batter was dropped in favour of teenage prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for the last two matches, a decision that has sparked widespread criticism.

Following India’s batting collapse in the previous game, fans openly voiced their displeasure, with chants of “We Want Sanju” echoing outside the stadium.

While Sooryavanshi has shown glimpses of promise, he has not managed to make a significant impact to justify his continued inclusion.

Gambhir has indicated that Samson remains in contention for a return, but bringing him back into the playing XI would require a reshuffle in the already unsettled middle order.

Vice-captain Tilak Varma is also under the scanner after a string of underwhelming performances.

His inability to anchor the innings or accelerate when needed has added to India’s batting woes, leaving the team vulnerable in pressure situations.

India’s bowling attack has not fared any better. The spinners, in particular, have struggled to make an impact, with Varun Chakravarthy managing just one wicket in the series so far.

The lack of breakthroughs in the middle overs has allowed England’s batters to dominate and post imposing totals.

In contrast, England have looked confident and well-balanced under the leadership of Harry Brook. Their batting unit has fired consistently, while the bowlers have effectively exploited India’s weaknesses, giving the hosts a clear edge heading into the fourth encounter.

With the series on the line, India will need a collective effort from both batters and bowlers to stage a comeback.

Team selection, execution under pressure, and the ability to adapt quickly to match situations will be key factors if India are to level the series and force a decider.

All eyes will now be on Bristol, where India must deliver a strong response to keep their campaign alive.