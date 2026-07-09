Special buses to ply across TN ahead of weekend rush

Chennai, July 9:

Anticipating a surge in passenger movement over the upcoming weekend from July 10 to 12, the State Transport Corporations have announced the operation of additional special bus services from Chennai and other major cities across Tamil Nadu.

According to officials from the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC), a total of 420 special buses will be operated from Kilambakkam on Friday (July 10), followed by 350 buses on Saturday (July 11). These services will cater to key destinations including Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode and Tirupur.

From the Koyambedu terminus, 55 special buses will be operated on both Friday and Saturday to destinations such as Tiruvannamalai, Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur and Bengaluru. Additionally, 200 special buses will be operated from cities including Bengaluru, Tirupur, Erode and Coimbatore to various locations across the State.

Meanwhile, from the Madhavaram bus terminus, 20 special buses will be operated on each of July 10 and 11 to Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Polur and Puducherry regions.

To facilitate the return journey of passengers after the weekend, transport authorities have planned to operate 445 special buses from various parts of the State on Sunday (July 12), based on passenger demand, towards Chennai and Bengaluru.

Officials have advised passengers undertaking long-distance travel to book their tickets in advance through the TNSTC website or mobile application to avoid last-minute rush and overcrowding.