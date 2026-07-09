Dhanush teases ‘D56’ update

Actor Dhanush has sparked excitement among fans with a cryptic ‘D x V’ poster, hinting at a major announcement on July 10.

The teaser has fuelled speculation about a possible collaboration with director Venkat Prabhu for his 56th film, although there is no official confirmation yet.

Reports suggest the project could be a science-fiction entertainer, a genre Dhanush has not extensively explored, adding to the anticipation around the potential collaboration.

At the same time, the announcement has created confusion as the actor is currently busy with his film ‘OM’, directed by Rajkumar Periyasamy, leading to questions on whether the update is linked to that project or a new venture.

Fans are now eagerly awaiting July 10 for an official announcement, as the mysterious poster continues to trend across social media platforms.