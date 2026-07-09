Raghava Lawrence’s Benz gets new update

A new update has been released on ‘Benz’, starring Raghava Lawrence, generating buzz among fans. The film is directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan and is part of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s cinematic universe.

Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly will be seen playing the antagonist, while Samyuktha is also part of the cast in a key role. The music for the film is composed by Sai Abhyankkar.

Produced by Lokesh Kanagaraj under his banner G Squad, the film’s shooting is progressing at a brisk pace, creating strong expectations among audiences.