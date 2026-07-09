Tabaahi music video from Toxic unveiled

The makers of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups have released the official music video of Tabaahi, offering audiences a first visual glimpse into the much-anticipated film.

Featuring Yash and Kiara Advani, the song highlights an intense romance and has been released in multiple languages. Composed and sung by Vishal Mishra, Tabaahi had earlier gained popularity with its audio release.

The visually rich music video sets the tone for the film’s grand narrative, showcasing striking cinematography and emotional depth, while building anticipation for its theatrical release.

Produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the film is set to hit theatres on August 26, 2026.