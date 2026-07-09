First look of ‘Dada – The Sourav Ganguly Story’ unveiled

The makers of Dada – The Sourav Ganguly Story unveiled the first-look poster featuring Rajkummar Rao on the occasion of Sourav Ganguly’s birthday, delighting fans across the world.

The poster recreates Ganguly’s iconic jersey-waving celebration at Lord’s after India’s 2002 NatWest Trophy win, symbolising a fearless era in Indian cricket.

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, the biopic traces Ganguly’s journey from a young cricketer to one of India’s most influential captains.

The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on May 14, 2027.