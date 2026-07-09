France faces setback ahead of Morocco clash

July 8, 2026

France have suffered a significant setback ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal clash against Morocco, with head coach Didier Deschamps confirming that Michael Olise’s yellow card from the Round of 16 will stand. FIFA rejected France’s appeal, meaning Olise now walks a disciplinary tightrope—another booking will rule him out of a potential semifinal.

Olise, one of France’s standout performers this tournament, was cautioned late in the heated clash against Paraguay. The decision has raised concerns within the French camp, especially with key players Bradley Barcola and Manu Kone also at risk of suspension. However, Deschamps offered a positive update on Aurelien Tchouameni, who is recovering from injury and could return to training ahead of the crucial encounter.

The quarterfinal between France and Morocco, scheduled in Boston on July 10, is expected to be a high-intensity clash, with both teams eyeing a semifinal berth against either Spain or Belgium.