Archer takes subtle dig at IPL , Says bowling in England feels ‘back to normal’

New Delhi, July 9:

England fast bowler Jofra Archer has taken a subtle swipe at conditions in the Indian Premier League (IPL), saying bowling in England feels like a return to “normal” after playing on “easy wickets and smaller boundaries” in India.

Archer made the remarks after playing a key role in England’s emphatic 125-run victory over India in the third T20I at Trent Bridge. The pacer returned figures of 3 for 29, helping bundle India out for just 76 in 11.4 overs while chasing a daunting target of 202 — their biggest defeat by runs in T20I history.

Speaking after the match, Archer highlighted the stark contrast between conditions in India and England, noting that bowlers enjoy a greater margin for error at home.

“I think it goes back to normal here. You try to bowl the ball straight on a good length. Whereas over there, because the wickets are so easy and the boundaries are so small, you have to be really, really particular. Here, I feel your margin for error is a little bit bigger,” he said.

Archer also pointed out how totals are perceived differently across conditions, suggesting that a score of 200 is far more defendable in England than in the IPL.

“At the IPL, sometimes 200 isn’t safe. With 200 on the board on that wicket, I felt it would have taken a really special innings to chase it down,” he added.

England’s bowling unit delivered a complete performance, with Archer and Josh Tongue leading the charge. Tongue picked up 4 for 38, as the duo combined for seven wickets, exploiting bounce and movement to dismantle India’s batting line-up.

Despite the pace on display, Archer insisted discipline — rather than sheer speed — was the key factor behind their success.

“I don’t think it was that pacey, to be honest. It may have been a little quicker, but it was more about bowling well and sticking to plans,” he said.

The match also saw another chapter in Archer’s emerging on-field rivalry with 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. After being hit for a first-ball six by the youngster in the previous game, Archer responded by dismissing him at Trent Bridge.

“I think it’s even now,” Archer joked, adding that the contest could still swing either way in the remaining matches.

India’s struggles in the United Kingdom continue, having earlier lost a T20I series to Ireland. Shreyas Iyer’s side now trail 2-0 in the five-match series against England, with one match washed out.

The fourth T20I will be played in Bristol on Thursday, followed by the series finale in Southampton on Saturday.