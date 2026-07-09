Wimbledon: Zverev books berth in semifinals 

London, July 9:

Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion Alexander Zverev has advanced to the Wimbledon semi-finals for the first time in his career and will take on British wild card Arthur Fery in a high-stakes last-four encounter on Friday (July 10).

The German second seed, who recently clinched the French Open title, has been in dominant form throughout the tournament. In the quarter-finals, Zverev produced a clinical display to defeat American Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-4, 6-2, extending his strong head-to-head record against the US star. Known for his powerful serve and baseline consistency, Zverev has dropped very few sets en route to the semi-finals, underlining his title credentials on grass this year.

Standing in his way is 23-year-old Fery, the surprise package of Wimbledon 2026. Entering the tournament as a wild card, the British player has enjoyed a dream run, thrilling home fans with fearless shot-making and composure under pressure. In the quarter-finals, Fery outclassed ninth seed Flavio Cobolli 6-4, 7-6(4), 6-0, showcasing both resilience in tight moments and dominance when in control.

Fery, who grew up just minutes away from the All England Club, will have the full backing of the Centre Court crowd as he looks to script one of the most remarkable runs in recent Wimbledon history. His aggressive return game and ability to mix pace could pose a unique challenge to Zverev.

Friday’s semi-final will mark the first-ever meeting between Zverev and Fery, adding an element of unpredictability to the contest. While Zverev enters as the clear favourite given his experience and ranking, Fery’s momentum and home support make him a dangerous opponent.

A place in Sunday’s (July 12) final is at stake, where the winner will face either defending champion Jannik Sinner or 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic, who meet in the other semi-final.

The match will be played on Centre Court, with the exact start time to be confirmed a day prior. Wimbledon 2026 is being broadcast globally across more than 200 territories, including Star Sports in India.

With contrasting journeys and styles, the Zverev-Fery clash promises to be a compelling battle between established pedigree and a rising underdog chasing history.