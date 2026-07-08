Women’s Talent Is the Pride of a Home, Says Actress Lissy Antony

Actress Lissy Antony has won appreciation for her performance in the recently released Tamil film Gatta Kusthi 2, which hit theatres on the 3rd of this month. Starring Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi in lead roles, the film has been receiving a strong response from audiences.

In the film, Lissy Antony plays the wife of Karunas, portraying a woman living under the control of a male-dominated village head. The storyline takes a turn when the local body election seat is reserved for women, forcing Karunas’ character to field his wife as a candidate. As her character rises to power after winning the election, the narrative explores the insecurities and ego clashes that follow, highlighting themes of patriarchy and empowerment.

Lissy Antony’s natural and impactful performance has been widely praised, with audiences appreciating how she brought authenticity to her role. Speaking about the reception, she expressed happiness over the overwhelming response, noting that her character in Gatta Kusthi 2 has connected strongly with viewers.

Reflecting on her career, Lissy Antony mentioned that several of her past roles, including Stella Miss and Glory, were well received. She also shared that she enjoyed working in films like Taramani and Blue Star, which she considers close to her heart. The actress revealed that she is currently working on multiple projects, including films with Pradeep Ranganathan and Vijay Antony, as well as a web series for Netflix.

Talking about her aspirations, she said she hopes to receive more recognition and awards in the future, adding that winning the Kalaimamani award would be a great encouragement. She also shared that her upcoming film with Pradeep Ranganathan marks her 75th project, a significant milestone in her journey, which has so far been primarily in Tamil cinema.

Interestingly, Lissy Antony revealed that before entering films, she worked in the shipping industry and could have earned significantly more had she stayed in that field. However, she emphasized her passion for cinema and expressed satisfaction that she is now receiving fair compensation for her work.

On a personal note, the actress spoke about the strong influence of women in her family. She credited her upbringing for shaping her views, stating that the strength and talent of women define the pride of a household. “A home’s true beauty lies in its women,” she said, echoing her father’s belief that empowered women bring dignity and strength to the family.

She also shared a message she has instilled in her son, saying she has always taught him to respect women and never be the cause of their pain. Concluding her remarks, Lissy Antony clarified that she has no political ambitions and remains fully focused on her artistic journey in cinema.