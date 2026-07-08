When will the shooting of ‘Maaveeran 2’ begin?

Following the success of Maaveeran, starring Sivakarthikeyan, expectations for its sequel have increased among fans. Recent updates suggest that Maaveeran 2 is currently in the early stages of development.

Reports indicate that the shooting of the sequel is likely to begin around 2028. As a result, fans may have to wait a few more years for the project to officially go on floors.

Meanwhile, the makers are expected to focus on strengthening the script and expanding the film’s scale compared to the first part. With the original film gaining popularity for its unique concept and storytelling, Maaveeran 2 is anticipated to be a bigger and more ambitious sequel.