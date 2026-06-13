Jeeva’s next set in Madurai backdrop 

Following the success of the recently released TTT, actor Jeeva is set to star in a new film rooted in the earthy essence of Madurai.

The project will be directed by Ra. Venkat, who gained attention for his critically noted film Kida. The upcoming movie is set against the backdrop of Madurai and its surrounding regions, with a strong focus on the emotional bond between a father and son.

Produced by K. Kumar, the film brings together experienced technicians, with cinematography by M. Sukumar and editing by Ganesh Siva. The team aims to deliver a high-quality emotional drama with strong storytelling depth.

Shooting is scheduled to begin next month in and around Madurai. With its strong cast, rooted setting, and emotional core, the film is expected to be a significant addition to Jeeva’s career, highlighting family relationships and rural life in a heartfelt narrative.