Aatti – Review: Engaging watch

T. Kittu’s Aatti is a gripping rural mystery set in a scenic tea estate in the erstwhile Madurai region, where a quiet village life is disrupted by a shocking murder.

The story follows Azhagi, a young woman striving for education and social change, alongside a newly posted police inspector who soon uncovers hidden secrets beneath the village’s calm surface. The arrival of a teacher and subsequent murder trigger a deeper investigation linked to powerful political connections.

The film stands out for its realistic portrayal of rural Tamil Nadu, capturing landscapes, traditions, and everyday life with authenticity. Strong performances and atmospheric storytelling keep the mystery engaging, especially as buried truths slowly come to light.

Blending crime, social themes, and emotional depth, Aatti delivers a thoughtful narrative that highlights women’s resilience, justice, and the complexities of rural society while maintaining suspense till the end.