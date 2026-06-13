IAF AN-32 transport aircraft crashes while landing at Assam

An Indian Air Force (IAF) AN-32 transport aircraft crashed while attempting to land at the Air Force Station in Jorhat, Assam, on Saturday, triggering a major emergency response within the military establishment.

The aircraft reportedly went down inside the airbase premises during the landing phase and caught fire following the crash. Emergency teams were immediately rushed to the scene to contain the blaze and assess the situation.

According to initial reports, the accident occurred while the aircraft was approaching the runway for landing.

The impact resulted in a fire, prompting firefighters and rescue personnel to launch immediate operations within the air station.

Visuals from the site showed smoke billowing from the crash area as emergency crews worked to secure the location.

The Indian Air Force confirmed the incident and stated that an investigation had been initiated to determine the cause of the accident.

Officials have not yet disclosed details regarding the number of personnel on board or whether there were any casualties or injuries.

Authorities said a comprehensive assessment would be carried out before further information is released.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma acknowledged the incident and said the state government was awaiting detailed information from the Air Force.

The accident has drawn attention due to the AN-32’s longstanding role as one of the IAF’s primary transport aircraft, frequently used for logistics operations, troop movement, and supply missions in remote and strategically important regions.

The Antonov AN-32, a twin-engine military transport aircraft of Soviet origin, has served as a key component of the Indian Air Force’s transport fleet for decades.

Designed to operate in challenging weather and terrain conditions, the aircraft is widely used in the northeastern region and other high-altitude areas.

The findings of the inquiry are expected to provide clarity on the circumstances that led to the latest accident.

The crash comes amid continuing efforts by the Indian Air Force to modernise and maintain its transport fleet while ensuring operational safety.

Aviation experts and defence officials will closely monitor the investigation, the outcome of which could lead to further safety reviews and procedural recommendations for the ageing but widely deployed AN-32 aircraft.