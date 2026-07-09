Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’ Receives ‘A’ Certificate From Censor Board

Chennai, July 9:

Chief Minister Vijay’s much-anticipated film Jana Nayagan has officially been granted an ‘A’ certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), clearing the way for its theatrical release later this month.

The certification, now listed on the CBFC’s official website, confirms the film’s runtime at 183 minutes (3 hours and 3 minutes). However, details regarding the cuts made by the board are yet to be made public.

Originally slated for a Pongal release on January 9, the film faced prolonged delays due to certification issues. Submitted to the CBFC in December 2025, Jana Nayagan was initially expected to receive a U/A 16+ rating. However, objections raised by a member of the examining committee led to the film being referred to a revision committee, delaying its clearance for several months.

The delay had disappointed fans eagerly awaiting what is being billed as Vijay’s final film appearance. The project holds significant importance as it was intended to mark his cinematic farewell ahead of his full-time political entry.

Directed by H. Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions on a massive budget reportedly around ₹500 crore, Jana Nayagan features a star-studded cast including Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Mamitha Baiju. The music for the film has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Adding to the buzz, Vijay’s recent political success — leading his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam to a decisive victory in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections — has further heightened public interest in the film.

With expectations soaring, Jana Nayagan is not just seen as a film release but as a major cultural event, likely to open to record-breaking numbers at the box office.