CM Vijay to visit Karur tomorrow

Chennai, July 9:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay is scheduled to visit Karur on Friday to meet the families of those who lost their lives in the tragic Karur stampede and extend government support measures.

During the visit, he will hand over appointment orders for government jobs to 32 members of the victims’ families as part of the State’s relief and rehabilitation efforts.

The Chief Minister will begin his journey from Chennai and arrive in Tiruchy by flight around 11 am, from where he will travel by road to Karur. As part of his itinerary, Vijay will address a public meeting at the Atlas Kalaiyaranga Ground located on the Karur–Salem Bypass Road. He is also expected to take a brief halt at the Government Tourist House before proceeding with official engagements.

In addition to distributing compassionate appointment orders, the Chief Minister will provide welfare assistance to several beneficiaries during the event. The move is seen as part of the government’s continued outreach to families affected by the tragedy and other eligible sections of the public.

Vijay is also set to lay the foundation stone for a major private industrial project—a non-leather footwear manufacturing unit to be established at an estimated cost of Rs 1,700 crore. The project is expected to generate employment opportunities for around 13,500 people, boosting industrial growth and job creation in the region.

Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place ahead of the Chief Minister’s visit. Around 6,500 police personnel have been deployed across Karur, with heightened security along his travel routes and at all key venues to ensure smooth conduct.

The Karur stampede, which occurred on September 27, 2025, during a political campaign event at Veluchamipuram, claimed 41 lives and left several others injured. The incident had triggered widespread shock across the State, prompting the government to announce relief measures and support for affected families.

After completing the scheduled programmes, the Chief Minister will return to Tiruchy Airport and depart for Chennai later in the day.