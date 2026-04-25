CSK plays GT at Chepauk tomorrow 

Chennai, Apr 25:

The upcoming clash between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans promises high drama, with both sides entering the contest under contrasting pressures in the Indian Premier League 2026 season.

All eyes are on MS Dhoni, whose possible return could significantly bolster CSK’s morale and on-field decision-making. The veteran’s experience in crunch situations remains unmatched, and his presence often transforms the team’s composure, especially in tight chases and pressure moments.

CSK have shown flashes of brilliance this season but have struggled with consistency. Their batting lineup will rely on stability at the top and acceleration in the middle overs, while their bowling unit must deliver disciplined spells to contain Gujarat’s aggressive hitters.

Gujarat Titans, meanwhile, are looking to bounce back after a disappointing loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The defeat exposed gaps in both their batting depth and bowling execution, areas they will be keen to address immediately.

The Titans possess a strong core with match-winners capable of turning games single-handedly. Their top order will be crucial in setting the tone, while the bowling attack must find ways to break CSK’s partnerships early.

The contest could hinge on the middle overs, where CSK’s experienced lineup meets Gujarat’s disciplined bowling. Death-over execution—both with the bat and ball—will also play a decisive role.

Fielding standards and handling pressure moments may ultimately separate the two sides, especially in what is expected to be a closely fought encounter.

With CSK banking on experience and home advantage, and Gujarat Titans eager to respond strongly after their recent loss, fans can expect an intense and competitive match. The outcome may well depend on which team handles key moments better and capitalises on small opportunities.