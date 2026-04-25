Kavitha launches new party

Hyderabad, Apr 25:

Former MP K. Kavitha on Saturday launched a new political outfit, Telangana Rashtra Sena (TRS), marking a significant shift in the political landscape of Telangana. The move comes nearly seven months after her exit from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), led by her father K. Chandrashekar Rao.

Announcing the new party at an event in Hyderabad, Kavitha said the formation of TRS represents a fresh political beginning aimed at addressing the “aspirations and unfinished agenda” of the people of Telangana.

In a strong political message, Kavitha also took aim at the leadership of BRS, indirectly criticising both K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) and her brother K. T. Rama Rao (KTR), signalling deep internal rifts within the family-run party. Observers view the move as an attempt to carve out an independent political identity in the state.

Kavitha’s break from BRS follows months of strained relations with the party leadership. She had parted ways with the organisation in 2025 amid differences with KTR, who is widely seen as KCR’s political successor.