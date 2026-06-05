Signal failure near Tambaram disrupts EMU services

Chennai, June 5:

Suburban electric train services between Chengalpattu, Tambaram, and Chennai Beach were disrupted on Friday morning following a sudden signal failure near Tambaram railway station, causing inconvenience to thousands of commuters during peak hours.

According to railway sources, the failure occurred on the busy Chengalpattu–Tambaram–Chennai Beach corridor. As a result, EMU services were halted at several stations, including Guduvanchery, Urapakkam, Vandalur, and Perungalathur, leaving passengers stranded on platforms and inside trains.

Train services from Tambaram to Chennai Beach were also affected, while fast electric services between Chengalpattu and Chennai Beach experienced significant delays due to the technical disruption.

Officials said a total of eight electric train services were impacted by the signal failure, leading to severe congestion across the suburban network during the morning rush hour.

Railway electrical engineers from Tambaram were immediately deployed to rectify the issue and managed to restore normal operations within approximately 40 minutes.

Following the repairs, services gradually resumed, but the disruption had already caused delays for thousands of passengers travelling to offices, factories, and educational institutions across Chennai’s suburban belt.