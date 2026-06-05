Dismembered torso found in suitcase at Perambur Station

Chennai, June 5:

A murder investigation has been launched by the Government Railway Police after the dismembered torso of an unidentified man was found inside a suitcase at Perambur Railway Station on Friday morning.

The remains were discovered near a staircase leading to Platform No. 4. According to authorities, the incident came to light around 7:15 am when passers-by noticed a blue suitcase emitting a foul odor and alerted the railway police.

A police team led by Special Sub-Inspector Margabandu reached the spot and opened the suitcase, only to find a male torso with the head, arms, and legs missing, sending shockwaves among commuters and railway staff.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the dismemberment did not occur at the station, as there were no significant blood stains or leakage from the suitcase. Police suspect that the victim may have been killed and dismembered elsewhere, with the remains later transported and abandoned at the location.

The body has been sent to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination. Meanwhile, investigators are scanning CCTV footage from the station and nearby areas and cross-checking missing persons reports from across Chennai and adjoining districts.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to identify the victim and trace those responsible for the crime.