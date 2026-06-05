CM Vijay to visit Delhi again on June 11 for Niti Aayog meet

Chennai, June 5:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay is likely to travel to New Delhi again on June 11 to participate in the upcoming NITI Aayog meeting, according to sources.

This will be his second visit to the national capital since assuming office as Chief Minister. Last month, on May 27, Vijay had travelled to Delhi where he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and submitted key demands concerning Tamil Nadu’s interests.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister strongly opposed granting approval for the proposed Mekedatu dam project by the Karnataka government and urged the Centre to find a permanent solution to the long-standing issues faced by Tamil Nadu fishermen.

On the same day, Vijay also met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and held discussions on financial and developmental matters concerning the State.

During his previous visit, there were expectations that he would also meet senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, who are part of his alliance. However, the Chief Minister returned to Chennai without holding those meetings.

With the upcoming NITI Aayog meeting, Vijay’s visit is expected to focus on securing central support for Tamil Nadu’s development priorities and reiterating key state concerns.