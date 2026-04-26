Gun Shots Heard During Press Dinner At White House, Trump Evacuated Safely

Washington, Apr 26:

US President Donald Trump was evacuated from the White House Correspondents’ Dinner after a security incident triggered panic at the high-profile event.

According to reports, loud bangs—suspected to be gunshots—were heard inside or near the venue, prompting the United States Secret Service to rush the President and First Lady to safety.

The incident occurred at the Washington Hilton, where hundreds of journalists, officials and guests had gathered. Attendees reportedly took cover under tables as security personnel moved swiftly to secure the area.

Initial reports suggested the possibility of a gunman, though details remained unclear. Law enforcement responded immediately, and the President was confirmed safe.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, and authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.