CSK plays GT at Chepauk today

Chennai, Apr 26:

The upcoming clash between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans promises today in Chennai high drama, with both sides entering the contest under contrasting pressures in the Indian Premier League 2026 season.

All eyes are on MS Dhoni, whose possible return could significantly bolster CSK’s morale and on-field decision-making. The veteran’s experience in crunch situations remains unmatched, and his presence often transforms the team’s composure, especially in tight chases and pressure moments.

CSK have shown flashes of brilliance this season but have struggled with consistency. Their batting lineup will rely on stability at the top and acceleration in the middle overs, while their bowling unit must deliver disciplined spells to contain Gujarat’s aggressive hitters.

Gujarat Titans, meanwhile, are looking to bounce back after a disappointing loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The defeat exposed gaps in both their batting depth and bowling execution, areas they will be keen to address immediately.