Strong Rooms Under Vigil After Polls, says EC

Chennai, Apr 26:

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed officials to maintain round-the-clock vigil over strong rooms housing Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and other poll materials following the completion of voting in Tamil Nadu on April 23.

As part of enhanced security protocols, the Commission has instructed Returning Officers to inspect the strong rooms twice daily to ensure the integrity and safety of the stored equipment. District Election Officers have also been asked to conduct daily inspections at district headquarters and carry out periodic checks at other locations.

The ECI said that all EVMs and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) units were securely stored in strong rooms immediately after polling, which were sealed in the presence of general observers, candidates and their authorised representatives. The entire process was videographed to maintain transparency.

Following scrutiny, Form 17A and other statutory documents were re-sealed with the Returning Officer’s seal, the Commission said, adding that no re-poll has been recommended in any of the 75,064 polling stations across the state.

Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place, including a double-lock system, two-tier security cover and continuous CCTV surveillance at entry points and along corridors leading to the strong rooms.