CM Vijay unveils 436 schemes across departments 

Chennai, June 5:

Chief Minister Vijay has approved an extensive roadmap comprising 436 schemes across various government departments, aimed at accelerating development and ensuring inclusive growth in Tamil Nadu.

The decision was taken at the first Cabinet meeting of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government held on Friday under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Energy and Law Minister R. Nirmalkumar said the schemes have been designed with clearly defined objectives and implementation targets for each department.

He said Ministers would now coordinate with their respective departmental secretaries to prepare detailed project reports (DPRs) and ensure the timely execution of the initiatives.

“The initiatives cover a wide range of sectors, including youth development, women’s welfare, farmers’ welfare, fishermen’s welfare, and the creation of a drug-free Tamil Nadu,” Nirmalkumar said.

The Minister added that the government has intensified anti-drug enforcement measures across the State, aligning with the Chief Minister’s vision of eliminating narcotics and substance abuse.

He further noted that all 436 schemes would be monitored and implemented through the Department of Special Programme Implementation to ensure effective inter-departmental coordination and periodic review of progress.