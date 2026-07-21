West Asia tension: Flight delays, cancellations hit Chennai airport

Chennai, July 21:

Flight operations at Chennai International Airport were severely affected on Tuesday as renewed geopolitical tensions in West Asia disrupted international air traffic, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded and facing long delays.

According to airport sources, a total of 20 international flights—including 10 arrivals and 10 departures—were delayed by up to three hours. Flights operating between Chennai and key destinations such as Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Bahrain, Muscat, London, and Singapore were impacted due to intermittent airspace closures over parts of the Middle East, including Bahrain and Kuwait.

The disruption in incoming flights had a cascading effect, delaying outbound services from Chennai to these destinations. Several flights scheduled between midnight and early morning departed with delays ranging from 30 minutes to nearly three hours.

In addition to delays, two SriLankan Airlines flights—one arriving from Colombo and another departing to Colombo—were cancelled on Tuesday, further adding to passenger inconvenience.

Passengers at the airport expressed frustration over the lack of timely communication from authorities. Unlike previous instances, no prior alerts or updates were issued regarding delays or cancellations, leaving travelers uncertain about flight schedules. Many were forced to wait for hours without clear information.

Officials indicated that the disruptions were primarily due to security-related airspace restrictions in West Asia, affecting multiple international carriers operating through the region.

Passengers have been advised to stay in touch with their respective airlines for real-time updates and plan their travel accordingly as the situation continues to evolve.