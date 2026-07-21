Perambur election case: HC orders fresh notice to CM Vijay 

Chennai, July 21:

Madras High Court has directed that fresh notice be issued to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay in connection with an election petition challenging his victory from the Perambur Assembly constituency.

In the recent Assembly elections, Vijay, contesting from Perambur, secured a decisive victory with a margin of 53,715 votes. He polled 1,20,365 votes, while his nearest rival, R. T. Sekar of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), received 66,650 votes.

The election result has been challenged by R.T. Sekar, along with voters Dinesh and Lakshmi Narasimhan, who filed separate election petitions before the High Court. The petitions allege that Vijay had furnished inconsistent and incomplete information in his nomination papers, particularly regarding his assets and pending cases. The petitioners have sought to declare his election invalid on these grounds.

When the matter came up for hearing before Justice V. Lakshminarayanan, counsel appearing for the petitioner submitted that notice had not been successfully served on Vijay and the election authorities named as respondents in the case.

Taking note of the submission, the court directed that fresh notice be issued to the Chief Minister and other respondents, including the election officer. The judge subsequently adjourned the matter by two weeks for further proceedings.

The case is expected to come up for hearing again after the completion of the notice process, with the court set to examine the merits of the allegations raised against the Chief Minister’s election.