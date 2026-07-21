TASMAC introduces new liquor procurement policy

Chennai, July 21:

Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation has rolled out a new procurement policy aimed at standardising the purchase of liquor across the state, marking a significant shift in its sourcing strategy.

Tamil Nadu currently operates over 4,000 TASMAC outlets, where liquor is procured from 11 manufacturers and beer from six companies. Earlier, procurement was largely skewed toward a few brands, with certain companies accounting for nearly 60–70% of total purchases based on sales performance.

Following the recent change in government, the TASMAC administration has initiated reforms to ensure a more balanced approach. At a review meeting held earlier this month, it was decided that liquor would be sourced more evenly from all approved manufacturers instead of favouring select companies.

As part of the new system, TASMAC has begun implementing equal procurement across brands. Additionally, ‘elite’ outlets—where premium liquor is sold—have been instructed to stock at least one case each of premium and mid-range categories to maintain uniform availability.

However, the move has drawn mixed reactions. TASMAC employees have expressed concerns that equal procurement could lead to shortages of popular brands, while less-preferred products may remain unsold on shelves. Consumers, meanwhile, have called for the inclusion of more premium and imported liquor options similar to those available in neighbouring Puducherry.

The new policy is seen as part of broader efforts by the state to bring transparency and balance to liquor distribution, though its impact on sales and consumer preference remains to be seen.