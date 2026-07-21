ED raids at premises linked to former TN transport official

Chennai, July 21:

Officials from the Enforcement Directorate carried out searches at the residence and offices of Dharanidharan, a retired Deputy Commissioner from the Tamil Nadu Transport Department, on Tuesday.

The raids began early in the morning at his house located in Ellaiamman Colony, Teynampet, Chennai. The searches are being conducted with the support of armed paramilitary personnel, indicating the seriousness of the operation.

Simultaneously, ED officials also conducted searches at the residence of Murugesan in Padmanabha Colony, Tiruvottiyur. In addition, premises linked to his sons, Rajesh and Arun, are also under scrutiny. They are associated with a container transport, shipping, import-export firm operating under the name “Vasantham Transport.”

According to preliminary information, the raids are connected to alleged irregularities in the Tamil Nadu Transport Department during the previous DMK regime. Sources suggest that those under investigation are believed to be part of the close circle of former minister Senthil Balaji.

Further details are awaited as the searches continue.