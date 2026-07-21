Student dies by suicide in school hostel near Kanchi

Kanchipuram, July 21:

A Class 11 student was found dead after allegedly dying by suicide in a school hostel near Kanchipuram, triggering shock and grief.

The deceased, identified as Bala Rakshana (16), was the daughter of Karthik and Mahalakshmi, natives of Tirunelveli district, who are currently working and residing in Chennai.

She had been staying in the hostel of a private Bharathidasan school in Orikkai near Kanchipuram, where she was pursuing her higher secondary education.

According to reports, the incident occurred early this morning when the student allegedly died by suicide inside the hostel premises.

Her body was recovered and initially taken to a private hospital for examination. It was later shifted to the Kanchipuram Government Headquarters Hospital for post-mortem.

Following the incident, Taluk police have registered a case and launched an investigation to ascertain the circumstances leading to the student’s death. Further inquiries are underway.