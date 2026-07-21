TN Assembly to convene on Aug 5, Budget to be tabled on the same day 

Chennai, July 21:

Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Speaker J.C.D. Prabhakar has announced that the Assembly will convene on August 5. On the same day, Finance Minister Maria Wilson will present the State Budget, marking the first financial statement of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government.

Speaking to reporters at the Secretariat, the Speaker said the Agriculture Budget will be presented on August 6 by Agriculture Minister Vinoth. Decisions regarding grant demands will be taken after the Business Advisory Committee meets following the budget presentation.

When asked about possible changes to the practice of rendering Vande Mataram, the National Anthem, and Tamil Thai Vazhthu in the Assembly, the Speaker clarified that the existing traditions will continue as usual.

He expressed confidence that the budget would earn appreciation from both supporters and critics of the government. He also stated that instructions have been given to broadcast the Assembly proceedings live in full.

Emphasizing the importance of democratic debate, the Speaker said that both ruling and opposition members must present their views and listen to differing opinions. He expressed hope that the Assembly session would proceed smoothly and peacefully.

Addressing questions regarding the arrest of Vilathikulam MLA Markandeyan, the Speaker clarified that there is no rule requiring prior permission from the Speaker to arrest an MLA outside the Assembly premises.

Citing Assembly Rules 291 and 292, he explained that no MLA can be arrested within the Assembly premises without the Speaker’s approval, and no court order can be executed within the Assembly परिसर without such permission.

He defined the Assembly premises as including the Assembly Hall, its lobbies, adjoining rooms, ministers’ offices, committee rooms, and other designated areas within the Secretariat. However, arrests made outside these areas do not require prior approval.

The Speaker noted that he was informed by the district authorities about the arrest. He added that if an MLA remains in custody for more than 24 hours, other MLAs must be informed.

He further stated that Markandeyan’s recent remarks had caused anger and concern among the public, and no reasonable person would justify such statements. If a written complaint is submitted, action will be taken in accordance with Assembly rules.

Regarding the resignation of AIADMK MLAs, the Speaker said their explanation has been sent to party leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami, and a response is awaited. Investigations are ongoing.

Responding to a question about remarks made by Chief Minister Vijay in Karur, the Speaker clarified that they should not be interpreted literally as a call to shut Assembly doors, but rather as an expression urging the opposition to listen to the government’s responses during debates.

Further announcements, including those related to legislative matters, are expected during the Assembly session.