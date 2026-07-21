Rahul, Kharge lead dharna outside PM’s residence, demand resignation

New Delhi, July 21:

Congress leaders led by Rahul Gandhi and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge sat on a dharna outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence on Tuesday and demanded his resignation over the police action against students protesting on the NEET paper leak issue.

After nearly 20 minutes, Minister of State in Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Jitendra Singh met Gandhi at the protest site on Lok Kalyan Marg and urged him to end his sit-in. The unprecedented scenes unfolded soon after Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met the injured students at a hospital here.

Gandhi, along with Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, chief minister of Karnataka D K Shivakumar and Kerala CM V D Satheesan, besides several Congress MPs, raised slogans against the prime minister.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh, who was accompanied by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, left after speaking with Gandhi for a few minutes. Congress leaders said that the talks were inconclusive and they will remain there overnight.