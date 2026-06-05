CPI(M) slams ‘false alliance’ claim over RS nomination

Chennai, June 5:

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) has categorically denied claims that it is part of a newly formed political alliance backing a Rajya Sabha candidate, terming such assertions as “misleading and incorrect.”

The clarification comes in response to a social media post by political commentator Praveen Chakravarty on X (formerly Twitter), which suggested that the candidate had been fielded on behalf of a broader alliance that included the CPI(M). The post triggered political reactions, prompting the party to issue a firm rebuttal.

In its statement, the CPI(M) said no one had approached or consulted the party regarding the formation of any alliance or support for the candidate. It stressed that its political position—particularly regarding support extended during the formation of the current government—had already been clearly explained in the past.

Providing context, the party reiterated that its earlier support was based on specific political considerations and cannot be construed as a blanket endorsement for all future electoral or alliance decisions.

Taking strong exception to the X post, the CPI(M) described Praveen Chakravarty’s remarks as “overstated” and inappropriate, accusing him of inaccurately invoking the party’s name without basis.

The party underlined that any attempt to associate it with decisions made without its knowledge or consent is unacceptable, reaffirming that it is not part of any such alliance backing the Rajya Sabha candidate.