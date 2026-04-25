Heat intensity to rise across TN till Apr 27: RMC

Chennai, Apr 25:

The Regional Meteorological Centre has forecast a rise in heat intensity across Tamil Nadu, with temperatures expected to be up to 3°C above normal till April 27.

According to the report, interior districts are likely to experience higher-than-normal maximum temperatures, leading to discomfort for people venturing outdoors. In Chennai and its suburbs, the sky will remain partly cloudy, with temperatures likely to reach around 38°C.

The RMC also predicted moderate rainfall in districts along the Western Ghats and coastal areas of southern Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

Weather conditions are currently influenced by an atmospheric trough extending from East Vidarbha to the Comorin Sea, along with a lower-level circulation over coastal southern Tamil Nadu.