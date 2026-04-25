Aloorl Sha Navas, S S Balaji get key posts in VCK

Chennai, Apr 25:

Thol Thirumavalavan, president of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, on Saturday appointed former MLAs Aloor Sha Navas and S S Balaji as the party’s State Principal Secretary and Treasurer, respectively.

Both leaders, who were earlier serving as deputy general secretaries, were denied tickets in the April 23 Assembly elections. Aloor Sha Navas had represented Nagapattinam, while S S Balaji was the MLA from Thiruporur.

Thanking the leadership, Aloor Sha Navas expressed gratitude for the new responsibility and extended his wishes to Balaji. S S Balaji said he would demonstrate his commitment through organisational work and party activities.