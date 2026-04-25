Stay vigilant during vote counting: EPS

Chennai, Apr 25:

Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday urged party workers, candidates and polling agents of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam to remain vigilant during the counting of votes, alleging the possibility of malpractice by elements supporting the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

In a press release, Palaniswami said attempts at “thillu mullu” (rigging or mischief) could not be ruled out and instructed party representatives to be present at their respective counting centres.

He asked them to closely monitor every round of counting and ensure that the process is conducted in a fair and transparent manner.

He further directed that any irregularity noticed during counting should be immediately brought to the attention of higher authorities.

Emphasising discipline, he urged party workers to act responsibly and follow official procedures while lodging complaints, without causing disruption at counting venues.

Political observers noted that such advisories are common during elections in Tamil Nadu, where rival parties often caution their cadres to closely scrutinise the counting process.

Meanwhile, officials reiterated that elaborate safeguards have been put in place to ensure the integrity of the electoral process, including strict adherence to guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India.

They called upon all parties to cooperate with election staff to ensure a smooth and peaceful counting exercise.

Following the completion of polling, all EVMs have been transported under tight escort to designated strong rooms across districts. These strong rooms have been sealed in the presence of candidates and their representatives to ensure transparency and prevent any tampering.

Officials said a robust four-layer security system has been deployed to protect the EVMs round the clock. This includes armed personnel, surveillance systems, restricted access zones, and continuous monitoring by senior officials. Entry into the storage areas is strictly regulated, with only authorised personnel permitted under supervision.

In addition, CCTV cameras have been installed at all strong room locations, with live footage made accessible to candidates and political party representatives. This measure is aimed at reinforcing confidence among stakeholders regarding the safety of the voting machines.