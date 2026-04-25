Stalin leaves for five-day private visit to Kodaikanal

Chennai, Apr 25

M. K. Stalin departed Chennai on Saturday morning for a five-day private visit to Kodaikanal, travelling via Madurai.

According to official sources, the Chief Minister flew to Madurai and will proceed by road to Kodaikanal, where he is expected to spend time отдыхing and visiting tourist spots along with his family.

He is scheduled to return to Chennai on Wednesday after travelling back to Madurai by road and boarding a chartered flight. This marks his third such visit to Kodaikanal ahead of vote counting, following similar trips after the 2021 Assembly and 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Party sources said such brief getaways have become a routine for the Chief Minister after intense election campaigns, allowing him to unwind before resuming official duties.

His earlier visits to Kodaikanal under similar circumstances had followed the completion of high-voltage poll schedules.

Meanwhile, senior officials confirmed that essential administrative matters will continue to be monitored during his absence, ensuring there is no disruption in governance.