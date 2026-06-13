Release Water, not empty promises: Edappadi K. Palaniswami

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Tamil Nadu government, accusing it of neglecting the immediate needs of farmers while announcing a Rs. 134-crore special package for the agricultural sector.

He argued that the government’s priority should have been the timely release of water from the Mettur Dam for Kuruvai cultivation, which traditionally begins with the opening of the reservoir on June 12 every year.

In a statement, Palaniswami expressed concern over the government’s failure to release water as scheduled, saying the delay had created anxiety among farmers across the Cauvery delta districts.

He noted that Kuruvai cultivation, a crucial agricultural season in the region, is heavily dependent on water from the Mettur Dam and that any postponement could adversely affect sowing activities and crop yields.

The former Chief Minister also questioned the government’s commitment to the farming community, alleging that several promises made to farmers had remained unfulfilled.

Referring to the pledge to waive more than Rs. 10,000 crore worth of agricultural loans, Palaniswami claimed that only limited amounts had been written off, leading to dissatisfaction and protests among farmers.

He said the latest package announcement appeared to be another attempt to divert attention from the unresolved issues facing the agricultural sector.

Criticising the administration’s handling of irrigation and power supply, Palaniswami alleged that farmers were struggling with inadequate support during a critical cultivation period.

He claimed that the round-the-clock three-phase electricity supply provided during the AIADMK regime had been reduced to 18 hours under the present government.

According to him, frequent and unscheduled power cuts were affecting the operation of agricultural pump sets, adding to the challenges faced by cultivators.

The AIADMK leader further accused the government of failing to understand the hardships of farmers and relying on announcements rather than concrete action.

He stressed that farmers required immediate solutions, particularly the release of irrigation water, rather than financial packages that did not address their pressing concerns.

He warned that continued delays could have serious consequences for agricultural production in the delta region.