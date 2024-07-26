Pondy Budget on Aug 2

Chennai: The budget session of the Puducherry Assembly is set to begin on July 31, with the customary address by Lt Governor CP Radhakrishnan.

This announcement was made by Assembly Speaker R Selvam during a press conference on Thursday.

The session will kick off with the Lt Governor’s address, setting the stage for the legislative proceedings. On August 1, the House will engage in a discussion on the motion of thanks to the Lt Governor’s address, providing an opportunity for members to express their views and reflect on the administration’s achievements and future plans.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy is scheduled to present the budget for the fiscal year 2024-2025 on August 2. This budget presentation is a crucial event, outlining the government’s financial plans and priorities for the coming year.

This session is particularly significant as it is the first Assembly meeting following the Parliamentary polls, in which the opposition Congress emerged victorious. The outcome of these elections has added a new dynamic to the political landscape of Puducherry, and it will be interesting to observe how this influences the proceedings of the Assembly.

The budget session is expected to be a platform for robust debates and discussions, reflecting the diverse perspectives of the assembly members. As Puducherry navigates through its fiscal plans, the decisions made during this session will play a vital role in shaping the region’s economic and developmental trajectory.