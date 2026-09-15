Left parties announce candidates for Madurantakam, Dharapuram bypolls

Chennai, Sept 15:

The Communist Party of India (CPI) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) have announced their candidates for the October 6 by-elections to the Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu.

The CPI has fielded Lakshmanan in Dharapuram, while the CPM has nominated Suganthi in Madurantakam. The announcement marks the decision of the two Left parties to contest the bypolls independently rather than support the ruling TVK or the DMK.

The Left parties had earlier announced that they would contest the two constituencies separately, with the CPI taking Dharapuram and the CPM Madurantakam. The decision has added another dimension to what has turned into a multi-cornered contest in both constituencies.

CPI state secretary M Veerapandian had said the Left parties would campaign on issues including the alleged rise in drug culture, unemployment, secularism and the welfare of poor and working-class people. He also reiterated the parties’ opposition to the resignation of sitting MLAs to facilitate by-elections.

The bypolls were necessitated after the constituencies fell vacant. The TVK has fielded former AIADMK MLAs Maragatham Kumaravel in Madurantakam and P Sathyabama in Dharapuram. The DMK and AIADMK have also announced their candidates, while the Naam Tamilar Katchi is in the fray, making the contest increasingly competitive