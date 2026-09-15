AMMK to support AIADMK candidates in bypoll

Chennai, Sept 15:

AMMK general secretary T T V Dhinakaran on Tuesday announced that his party would extend its support to the AIADMK candidates in the upcoming by-elections in Tamil Nadu.

Dhinakaran made the announcement while speaking to reporters after paying floral tribute to the portrait of former Chief Minister C N Annadurai on Anna Salai on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

On Chief Minister Vijay’s ongoing foreign visit, Dhinakaran said various views and comments had emerged about the trip and urged the State government to provide details of the investments secured during the three-day London visit after the Chief Minister returns to Tamil Nadu.

Referring to the TVK government completing 100 days in office, Dhinakaran said its performance had disappointed even those who had voted for the party. He alleged that instead of fulfilling the promises made to the people, Vijay was concentrating on projecting himself before the public.

The people, however, had begun to realise the alleged failures of the government, Dhinakaran said.

On the proposed new Secretariat at Pattinapakkam, Dhinakaran said the location was unsuitable as it was close to the sea and would require permission from the Centre. He also pointed out that fishermen in the area were opposed to the proposal.

The State government’s plan to construct the Secretariat at Pattinapakkam would not materialise and the proposal should be stopped at the initial stage itself, he said.

The AMMK’s decision to back AIADMK candidates assumes significance ahead of the bypolls, particularly amid the ongoing political realignments in Tamil Nadu and the efforts of various parties to consolidate their electoral base.