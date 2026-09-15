Rashmika Mandanna to portray M.S. Subbulakshmi in much-awaited biopic

Chennai:

The extraordinary life and musical legacy of Bharat Ratna M.S. Subbulakshmi is set to come alive on the silver screen, with actress Rashmika Mandanna portraying the legendary singer in a much-awaited biopic.

The film will be officially announced on the occasion of M.S. Subbulakshmi’s 110th birth anniversary at The Music Academy in Chennai, a venue deeply associated with the history of Indian classical music.

M.S. Subbulakshmi’s voice transcended language, geography and generations, becoming an inseparable part of India’s cultural identity. Even decades after her passing, her music continues to resonate in homes, temples, concert halls and among music lovers across the world.

The biopic seeks to go beyond her achievements as a legendary vocalist and explore the woman behind the iconic voice — her emotions, aspirations, struggles, strength, devotion and spiritual journey.

Bringing the life of an icon of M.S. Subbulakshmi’s stature to the screen has been a long and painstaking process. The makers have spent years working on the necessary rights, permissions, literary sources and family associations to ensure that her story is told with authenticity and the respect it deserves.

That journey has now reached a significant milestone, with her remarkable life set to be presented to audiences through the language of music.

Rashmika Mandanna, one of the most popular actresses of the current generation, will portray M.S. Subbulakshmi.

The role presents Rashmika with the challenging responsibility of bringing to life not merely a legendary singer, but a cultural icon whose influence extended far beyond music.

Through her performance, the film aims to introduce a new generation to the woman behind the celebrated voice — her dreams, emotions, struggles, resilience and deep spiritual connect.

Adding a contemporary musical dimension to the project, Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music.

His involvement is expected to create a bridge between M.S. Subbulakshmi’s timeless musical legacy and today’s younger generation. The challenge will be to retain the emotional and cultural essence associated with her music while presenting it in a manner that resonates with contemporary audiences.

The film will be directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, known for his distinctive storytelling style and character-driven narratives.

He will bring to the screen a life that encompasses music, devotion, fame, personal struggles and an extraordinary contribution to India’s cultural heritage.

The film is being produced by Allu Aravind, Rockline Venkatesh and Bunny Vasu, who have joined hands to take the story and legacy of M.S. Subbulakshmi to audiences across generations.

The film is being positioned as more than a conventional musical biopic.

M.S. Subbulakshmi transformed music into an expression of devotion and emotion and took Indian classical music to audiences across linguistic, geographical and cultural boundaries.

Her journey from a gifted young musician to a national cultural icon remains one of the most remarkable stories in Indian music. She was later honoured with the Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian award.

The film seeks to capture this extraordinary transformation while also exploring the personal journey behind the public legend.

The official announcement on her 110th birth anniversary gives the project added significance.

At a time when her music continues to be rediscovered by successive generations, the biopic seeks to preserve her extraordinary life and introduce her story to audiences who may know her primarily through her timeless recordings.

A voice that once filled some of the world’s most prestigious concert halls will now find a new life on the silver screen.

M.S. Subbulakshmi’s story is no longer just a memory. It is set to become a cinematic legacy.